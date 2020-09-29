Farm laws will help hoarders, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at the Centre over the contentious farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that this legislation will devastate the farmers of the country and help the hoarders.

Addressing an administrative meeting at branch secretariat 'Uttar Kanya' here, Banerjee said she will speak to state officials and take steps to protect the interest of the farmers.

"The farm laws will devastate the farmers of the country. It will only help the hoarders. The laws will not serve the interest of the farmers. We will soon convene a meeting of officials to see what can be done to protect the interest of the farmers," she said.

The opposition parties, including Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, have been protesting three farm sector laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government, alleging these are "anti- farmer measures" and will "destroy" the agriculture sector.

The government has, however, asserted that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.