'Farm laws will leave farmers at mercy of corporates'

Farm laws will leave farmers at mercy of big corporates: TMC

The new farm laws are unconstitutional and show that the Centre's responsibility is towards the corporates, said a TMC MP

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 14 2021, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 20:36 ist
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday that the new farm laws would leave farmers at mercy of big corporate houses as they would be forced to sell their crops to the corporates. Speaking to reporters TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar alleged that price of the crops would also be determined by the corporates, leaving the farmers in the lurch.

“Farmers will forced to sell the crops to big corporate houses at a price determined by the corporates under the new Farm Laws. But in case of a crop failure the corporates will not be legally bound to buy the farmers’ produce,” said Dastidar.

Demanding that the farm laws be immediately withdrawn, she said that the way the legislation was hurriedly passed in the Parliament showed that the BJP government at the Centre was “anti-farmer” and worked against the interests of the people.

She further alleged that the new farm laws had completely bypassed the provision of the minimum support price.

The MP said that unlike the Centre, the TMC government always stood by farmers and safeguarded their interests with several welfare measures and Kisan credit cards.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Trinamool Congress
Farm Bills
Farmers Protest

What's Brewing

Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again

Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

 