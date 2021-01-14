Farm laws will leave farmers at mercy of big corporates: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday that the new farm laws would leave farmers at mercy of big corporate houses as they would be forced to sell their crops to the corporates. Speaking to reporters TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar alleged that price of the crops would also be determined by the corporates, leaving the farmers in the lurch.

“Farmers will forced to sell the crops to big corporate houses at a price determined by the corporates under the new Farm Laws. But in case of a crop failure the corporates will not be legally bound to buy the farmers’ produce,” said Dastidar.

Demanding that the farm laws be immediately withdrawn, she said that the way the legislation was hurriedly passed in the Parliament showed that the BJP government at the Centre was “anti-farmer” and worked against the interests of the people.

She further alleged that the new farm laws had completely bypassed the provision of the minimum support price.

The MP said that unlike the Centre, the TMC government always stood by farmers and safeguarded their interests with several welfare measures and Kisan credit cards.