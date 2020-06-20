Fear of community infection grows in Assam as coronavirus positive cases tally crosses 5,000 mark

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam crossing 5,000 mark, the fear of community transmission increased, particularly in the capital city of Guwahati.

The number reached 5,006 on Friday evening while at the same time 3,066 positive persons have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Nine persons have died due to COVID-19 so far.

"Good news for us is that nearly 60 per cent positive persons have recovered so far and we have 1,928 active cases now. We are trying to increase our capacity of testing and facilities in our hospitals to cater to those returning from rest of the country. As on today, we can say the curve of coronavirus cases have flattened. But some persons who tested positive without having any travel history is a cause of worry for us," health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

Assam managed to control the spread of COVID-19 till March 31 but the positive cases started increasing as thousands started coming back to their homes from rest of the country. Nearly 2.50 lakh perons have already returned home and those showing preliminary symptoms have been kept in quarantine centres.

The number of containment zones in Guwahati has increased to nearly 130 as new areas reported COVID-19 positive cases. Wholesale markets, medicine outlets and warehouses where goods are coming from rest of the country have been identified as "hot spots" of COVID-19 infection.

The state health department has already tested more than 2 lakh samples and the process to test 50,000 samples in Guwahati was under way.