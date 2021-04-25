Fearing oxygen shortage, Assam government asks private hospitals to set up their own plants

Fearing a shortage of oxygen supplies, the Assam government has asked private hospitals to set up their own oxygen plants in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 positive cases across the state.

"I don't see the possibility of a shortage in oxygen supply in the next 10 days. But we are working on plans to increase the production of oxygens in both government and private hospitals to cater to the demand after that. Since we are setting up cryogenic plants in medical college and hospital compounds, we have requested the private hospitals to set their own plant so that each hospital can produce at least 0.8 metric tons of oxygen in order avoid shortage of supply," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after a meeting with private hospital owners in Guwahati on Saturday.

Sarma said the state government was also considering a plan to give interest-free loans to help the private hospitals to set up their plants. "The new government, which will take charge after May 2 will take it forward quickly so that the situation can be tackled well," Sarma said.

Results for Assembly elections in Assam is slated for May 2.

Sarma said the government was also taking steps to increase the number of beds, ICU and ventilation facilities in the government hospitals and also setting up makeshift facilities in order to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 cases.

The daily bulletin issued by National Health Mission, Assam on Saturday night said the state reported 2,236 new positive cases out of the 69,094 tests carried out in 24-hours. This took the total active positive cases to 14,198.

A total of 14 Covid-19 positive persons died during the same period.

Assam reported a spike in Covid-19 positive cases from March 25 and the rate of positivity has also increased from 0.57% two weeks ago to 3.24% on Saturday.