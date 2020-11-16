Female voters outnumber males in Mizoram, according to draft electoral rolls

There are more female voters than male voters in Mizoram where the names of around 7.97 lakh people appeared in the draft electoral rolls published on Monday.

There 20,635 more female voters in the state.

There are total 7,97,795 voters in the state. Of them, 3,88,580 are males and 4,09,215 females.

Besides, there are 4,829 service voters, including 63 females.

The draft electoral rolls were prepared for special summary revision of the voters' list to include names of people attaining 18 years of age on January 1, 2021.

Aizawl district with 12 assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 2,64,294, followed by Lunglei district at 93,211. There were six assembly constituencies in the Lunglei district, which is located in the southern part of the state.

Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the lowest number of voters at 15,119. There is only one assembly constituency in the district.

The last date for filing claim and objection to the list is December 15.

According to election officials, the final voters' list of special summary revision will be published on January 20.

There are 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram.