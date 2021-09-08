Ferry with nearly 120 passengers drowns in Assam, several missing

A ferry carrying nearly 120 passengers from Majuli island drowned in the Brahmaputra river after being hit by another boat in eastern Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said nearly 120 passengers had boarded the ferry at 1.30 pm at Kamalabarighat in Majuli for Nematighat in Jorhat town situated on the other bank of the Brahmaputra. Several vehicles were also there on the ferry.

The fateful ferry was hit by another boat going towards Kamalabari just when the former was about to reach the Nimatighat.

Some of the passengers swam to the riverbank while many were reportedly missing. Efforts were underway to rescue them.

Residents of Majuli, the 500-odd square kilometre island district depends on the ferry for transportation as there is no bridge yet. The BJP-led government has laid the foundation stone for a bridge but its construction is yet to begin.

The Brahmaputra is about 15-km wide at Nematighat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the district administration of both Jorhat and Majuli to undertake rescue operation expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF.

Sarma also directed Minister Bimal Bora to immediately rush to the site of the incident to take stock of the situation. The Chief Minister will visit Nimatighat on Thursday.

