Filled with pain, anger: PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally broken his silence on the violence in Manipur ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, starting today.

Modi said, "I am filled with anguish and anger. The incident of Manipur brings shame to the society."

VIDEO | “I am filled with anguish and anger. The incident of Manipur brings shame to the society,” says PM Modi ahead of the start of Monsoon Session of the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/W6QzkFkgdk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2023

His comments come a day after a video went viral on social media showing two women there being paraded naked. They were allegedly molested and gang-raped too.

Addressing that incident in particular, Modi said "What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared", adding that "Law will act with its full might".

VIDEO | “I assure the people that the guilty will not be spared and the law will act with its full might. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can’t be forgiven,” says PM Modi. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/l14vEoisEC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the video that was floated, amid the Indian government's directive to social media platforms to stop sharing the video.

It has drawn responses from all quarters, including that of Union Minister Smriti Irani and actor Akshay Kumar.

Amit Shah also reportedly spoke to Manipur CM Biren Singh regarding the disturbing visuals that emerged from the violence-hit state.