Finally, Nagaland gets a laboratory to test coronavirus cases

Nagaland finally got a laboratory to test COVID-19 cases in the state as hundreds head back home from rest of the country.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday inaugurated a Bio Safety Level (BSL)-3 laboratory at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima with a hope that it would meet the immediate need for testing of samples for COVID-19 and research.

Till yesterday, Nagaland did not have a laboratory to test samples of suspected COVID-19 cases and had to depend on neighbouring Assam for the same.

"The BSL-3 lab at Kohima is a specialised bio containment lab appropriate for work involving microbes which can cause potentially lethal diseases and conforms to all prescribed safety protocol and measures. The special features of the lab include – Bio Safety Containment, unidirectional air flow and safe waste disposal system. The approval of ICMR for initiating clinical specimens for COVID-19 was received on May 14," said an official statement.

One person from Nagaland's commercial town Dimapur tested COVID-19 positive after he came to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for tests and treatment. But Nagaland government did not count him in the state's tally and maintained that no COVID-19 positive cases has been reported in the state so far.

A total of 1,001 samples have been tested so far of which 978 tested negative while reports of 23 are still awaited.

DH on April 8 reported how Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh had no option but to depend on Assam for testing due to lack of a laboratory to test COVID-19 samples. Arunachal Pradesh recently set up a similar laboratory.

Nagaland, however, stepped up efforts for a laboratory and even the Centre airlifted equipments by IAF planes for establishing the laboratory.

The first laboratory has come as a respite to health department as 1325 people from the state were on their way back home from Chennai on a Shramik Special train and are likely to reach Dimapur on Friday. The state has set up a quarantine centre at special economic zone at Ganeshnagar in Dimapur for their institutional quarantine for 14-days.