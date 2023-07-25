FIR for trying to pass off Myanmar woman killing video as Manipur incident

Manipur police on Monday registered a case against unidentified persons for sharing a video of a woman being killed in neighbouring Myanmar and claiming it to be an incident in Manipur.

The case was registered at the cyber crime police station and efforts are on to identify the person involved, police said on Monday evening.

"Attempts are on to identify and arrest the accused persons for spreading false news with intent to disturb public tranquillity, incite riot, and create serious breach of law and order in the state," it said.

Manipur police on Sunday registered another case after an RSS leader was "fraudulently" linked with the sexual harassment of the two Kuki women by a mob on May 4, which went viral on July 20.

Police said they have started a drive against those spreading fake news and misinformation to stoke further violence in the state, which has remained on the boil for nearly three months.

Seventh accused arrested:

Police on Monday said another accused involved in the sexual harassment of the two Kuki women was arrested. This took the number of arrested persons to seven so far, including a juvenile. Police launched the drive and made the arrests after the video triggered outrage and invited strong criticism to police and the state government.