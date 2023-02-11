Fire at Guwahati building's parking lot, several vehicles damaged

Fire broke out at the parking lot of a commercial building in Guwahati on Saturday, damaging several vehicles, police said.
The incident happened at the Silver Square building in Christian Basti area around 10.30 am, they said.
"Our team and three fire tenders immediately reached the spot, and brought the fire under control. No person was injured in the blaze," a police officer said.
The building was immediately evacuated as smog engulfed the upper floors of the multi-storied structure, which also houses the office of a local television channel, leading to the disruption of live broadcast for several hours.
As per the preliminary investigation, the fire is suspected to have started during the repair of an old vehicle using gas cutter at the parking area, the officer said.
"That particular vehicle was completely burnt and several other vehicles were partially damaged. We don’t have reports of any major injury to any person. Further details will be known after an investigation," he added.
Neelakshi Bora, an employee of the TV channel who managed to drive out her car which was parked beside the vehicle that was gutted, said, "We rushed down from our offices on the higher floors with black smoke making it difficult to breathe or even see."
