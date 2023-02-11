Guwahati: Fire at parking lot leaves vehicles damaged

Fire at Guwahati building's parking lot, several vehicles damaged

The incident happened at the Silver Square building in Christian Basti area around 10.30 am

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Feb 11 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 18:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

Fire broke out at the parking lot of a commercial building in Guwahati on Saturday, damaging several vehicles, police said.

The incident happened at the Silver Square building in Christian Basti area around 10.30 am, they said.

"Our team and three fire tenders immediately reached the spot, and brought the fire under control. No person was injured in the blaze," a police officer said.

The building was immediately evacuated as smog engulfed the upper floors of the multi-storied structure, which also houses the office of a local television channel, leading to the disruption of live broadcast for several hours.

As per the preliminary investigation, the fire is suspected to have started during the repair of an old vehicle using gas cutter at the parking area, the officer said.

"That particular vehicle was completely burnt and several other vehicles were partially damaged. We don’t have reports of any major injury to any person. Further details will be known after an investigation," he added.

Neelakshi Bora, an employee of the TV channel who managed to drive out her car which was parked beside the vehicle that was gutted, said, "We rushed down from our offices on the higher floors with black smoke making it difficult to breathe or even see."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Guwahati
Assam
Fire

What's Brewing

India becomes largest Scotch whisky market in the world

India becomes largest Scotch whisky market in the world

'Cow-ed or cow-ardice?': Tharoor's dig at 'Cow Hug Day'

'Cow-ed or cow-ardice?': Tharoor's dig at 'Cow Hug Day'

SRK's 'Pathaan' hits ₹900 cr mark at global box office

SRK's 'Pathaan' hits ₹900 cr mark at global box office

'Good parenting' can help develop big brains: Study

'Good parenting' can help develop big brains: Study

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

 