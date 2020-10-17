Fire breaks out at a residential building in Kolkata; 10 fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northern part of the city. It has also spread towards the upper floor, a Fire Brigade official said.

"We have rescued most of the people but some are still trapped inside the building. Operations are on to rescue them. Hydraulic ladders and specialized units have been pressed into service to rescue the residents," State Fire services minister Sujit Bose told reporters.

At least 20 fire tenders and a hydraulic ladder have been deployed to rescue those trapped inside the building and to douse the blaze, the officials said.