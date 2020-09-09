Fire at factory in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district

Fire breaks out at factory in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district

PTI
PTI, Jalpaiguri ,
  • Sep 09 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 16:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a bag manufacturing unit in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported, they said.

The unit produces bags for dispatching tea leaves, a police officer said.

The fire broke out in the factory around 5 am and it destroyed stocks of bags and raw materials worth Rs 26 lakh, Gautam Kumar Das, owner of the unit, said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control at 6.30 am, the officer said.

Short circuit was believed to be the reason behind the fire though the exact cause of it will be known after investigation, a fire brigade official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Fire Accident
Fire
West Bengal
factory
Jalpaiguri

What's Brewing

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 