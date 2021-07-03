Fire at Jaya Cinema Hall in Kolkata's Lake Town

Fire breaks out at Jaya Cinema Hall in Kolkata's Lake Town

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 03 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 01:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at Jaya Cinema Hall in Lake Town area of Kolkata. 15 fire tenders reached the spot, according to ANI.

More details awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Fire
Kolkata
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru gyms reopen: Work out but exercise caution

Bengaluru gyms reopen: Work out but exercise caution

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

 