Fire breaks out at market in West Bengal’s Siliguri

A fire broke out in West Bengal's Rabindra Nagar market area of Siliguri. Five fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire at seven shops that have been gutted in the fire.

No casualties have been reported yet.

More details awaited.