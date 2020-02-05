Fire breaks out at market in West Bengal’s Siliguri

Fire breaks out at market in West Bengal’s Siliguri

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 05 2020, 06:54am ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 06:54am ist

A fire broke out in West Bengal's Rabindra Nagar market area of Siliguri. Five fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire at seven shops that have been gutted in the fire.

No casualties have been reported yet.

More details awaited.

