Fire erupts in building near West Bengal Raj Bhavan

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building close to the West Bengal Raj Bhavan in central Kolkata on Wednesday morning, a fire official said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident and the building was evacuated, even as Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose came out of his official residence to have a look at the blaze.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted in the building in Dalhousie area at 10.05 am, he said.

#WATCH | Kolkata: A fire broke out on the top floor of Saraf Bhavan near Raj Bhavan, 9 fire tenders are on the spot and trying to extinguish the fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pSFtgnPFnN — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

"The cause of the fire is yet to be known. We have evacuated the building as a precautionary measure. Efforts to douse the blaze are underway," the official added.

"I came out to take a look at the fire. If there is any need, Raj Bhavan is ready to offer any help. Firefighters are doing a fine job," the governor said.

Senior officials of Kolkata Police have reached the spot.