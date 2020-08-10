Fire in Kolkata building; 10 fire tenders at spot

Fire in Kolkata building; 10 fire tenders at spot

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 10 2020, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 19:00 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A massive fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building at Pollock Street in the entral part of the city at around 5.25 pm on Monday, fire brigade officials said.

At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at the G+5 building housing several offices, they said.

The building was evacuated, a senior official said.

"Our officers are fighting tooth and nail to douse the fire. We are trying hard so that the blaze does not spread to the nearby structures," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kolkata

What's Brewing

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

 