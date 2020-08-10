Fire in Kolkata building; 10 fire tenders at spot

A massive fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building at Pollock Street in the entral part of the city at around 5.25 pm on Monday, fire brigade officials said.

At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at the G+5 building housing several offices, they said.

The building was evacuated, a senior official said.

"Our officers are fighting tooth and nail to douse the fire. We are trying hard so that the blaze does not spread to the nearby structures," he said.