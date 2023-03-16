First case of H3N2 influenza detected in Assam

The authorities are keeping close watch on situation, an official bulletin said

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 16 2023, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 09:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The first case of H3N2 influenza has been detected in Assam, state health department confirmed on Wednesday. The authorities are keeping close watch on situation, an official bulletin said. 

The National Health Mission (NHM) said a close watch is being kept on the 'evolving seasonal influenza' through the integrated disease surveillance programme. The department has also started creating awareness on hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette while monitoring the situation on a real time basis, reports said. 

“Sufficient stock of test kits, medicines, consumables for diagnosis and case management have been maintained in all health facilities including medical colleges,” the National Health Mission in Assam has informed.

 

More to follow...

