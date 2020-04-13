First coronavirus case in Nagaland, man tests positive

Nagaland sees first COVID-19 case as man tests positive

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2020, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 09:44 ist
A medical official measures the temperature of a passenger using an infrared thermometer, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at Dimapur railway station. (PTI Photo)

A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, an official said on Monday.

The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19.

He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment. The patient is not linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Sarma said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 13

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has sealed various locations in Kohima, including the patient's residential area and the hospital where he was initially admitted, the official said.

