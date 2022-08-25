Fisherman shot dead in Assam village near Bangladesh border, locals blame BSF

A fisherman was killed along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's South Salmara district with locals alleging that he was shot by BSF personnel, police said on Thursday.
The incident happened on Wednesday night in Gudoli village when Maniruzzaman, the fisherman, was out to lay nets for fishing, they said.
The injured fisherman collapsed and died on the way back to his home, South Salmara's Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) Saifur Ali told reporters.
The villagers have alleged that the firing was done by BSF personnel, he said.
Police went to the BSF camp for investigations, Ali said.
"The BSF, however, has not admitted that the firing was done by their personnel. We are conducting an investigations and exploring all angles," he said.
Tension prevailed in the district over the killing and security has been beefed up in the border villages, police said.
District officials claimed that it may have been a case of mistaken identity with the BSF personnel suspecting the fisherman to be a smuggler.
