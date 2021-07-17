'Fishy affair' on banks of Rupnarayan river

'Fishy affair' on banks of Rupnarayan river

The IRCTC has organised a daylong tour from Kolkata to Kolaghat for a gastronomical treat on the banks of Rupnarayan river

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 17 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Monsoon ushers in relief from the hot and humid summers everywhere, and for Bengalis it also brings with it a silver lining on their plates in the form of the delectable Hilsa fish, usually savoured steamed, smoked, deep fried, or with mustard paste.

In an attempt to cash in on this fervent love for the seasonal delight, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has organised a daylong tour from Kolkata to Kolaghat for a gastronomical treat on the banks of Rupnarayan river, with unlimited supply of Hilsa, locally referred to as Ilish.

The first such day-trip will be held on July 25 with a maximum of 20 tourists, IRCTC eastern zonal head Debasish Chanda said.

"Visitors will be taken to the banks of Rupnarayan river in luxury mini buses, which will depart from Esplanade at 10.30 am. They will be offered a light snack during the travel," he said.

On reaching Kolaghat, which is around 75 km from here, each of them will be offered a welcome drink.

"A sumptuous lunch will be waiting for them, where various preparations of the silver-scaled fish will be on offer. The spread will include 'Ilish pulao' and 'Bhapa ilish' among other items," Chanda told PTI.

On the return journey, the visitors will also be given a tour of the Radha Madhav temple and author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's house at Deulti, he noted.

The trip will cost Rs 2,999 per person, the IRCTC official said.

"As of now, we have zeroed in on four dates for conducting the tour -- July 25, August 8, August 22 and September 5," Chanda added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Fish
Food
IRCTC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 