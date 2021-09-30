Five dead, several injured as bus falls into a river in Meghalaya

5 dead, many hurt as bus falls into river in Meghalaya

Police in East Garo Hills district in Meghalaya said the bus belonging to Meghalaya Transport Corporation lost control and fell into the Ringdi river at Nongchram

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2021, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 11:43 ist
The bus fell into a river in the wee hours of Thursday. Credit: East Garo Hills District Police, Meghalaya

At least five passengers died and several others were injured after a bus fell into a river in the wee hours of Thursday while on its way from Tura to Meghalaya's capital Shillong.

Police in East Garo Hills district in Meghalaya said the bus belonging to Meghalaya Transport Corporation lost control and fell into the Ringdi river at Nongchram.

"Rescue team from Rongjeng and Williamnagar Fire and emergency services rushed to the accident site for helping the victims. Five people have been confirmed dead while the injured have been rushed to Rongjeng public health centre for medical assistance. The river had swollen due to rain with strong current," police in the district said in a statement.

Nine passengers are from Tura and 12 from Williamnagar, it said.

Police also released a phone number (Police control no. +91 87947 65696) for family members of those who died or injured in the mishap.

 

Meghalaya
Accident
India News

