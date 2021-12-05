Five from Omicron-hit nations test positive for Covid-19 in Patna

Five passengers from Omicron-affected countries in Africa tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday, following which their samples were sent for genome sequencing.

The patients had recently arrived in Gopalganj and upon arrival, were administered RT-PCR tests as per the Covid-19 protocol.

Following the development, the district administration sent them to an observation centre in the district.

"The process of genome sequencing has started now. It will take place at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) very soon. Following those results, it will be clear whether they are infected with Omicron or not," an official with the civil surgeon's office in Gopalganj said.

"We have taken all precautionary measures to check the passengers coming from other states. We are also in touch with the civil aviation and health department officials to obtain the names of the passengers coming from other countries. Teams of the health department have been deployed at the railway station and bus stands to check on passengers coming from other states," the official said.

Check out the latest DH videos here: