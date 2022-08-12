5 held for throwing cow off bridge in Chhattisgarh

Five held for hitting cow, throwing it off bridge in Chhattisgarh village

As the video went rival, the police swung into action and arrested five men, who are allegedly seen in the video, on animal cruelty charges

PTI
PTI, Janjgir,
  • Aug 12 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video has surfaced showing a group of people thrashing a cow with sticks and throwing it off a bridge into a flooded river in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, prompting the police to arrest five men on Friday, officials said.

As the video went rival, the police swung into action and arrested five men, who are allegedly seen in the video, on animal cruelty charges, they said.

The incident, apparently triggered by damage to crops caused by the animal, took place on August 10 evening in Lalmati village under Hasaud police station limits of the district and its video surfaced on Thursday, police said.

In the video, a group of around a dozen people are seen harassing a cow with its head covered with a sack on the bridge. Some of them are seen hitting the animal with sticks. They then throw the cow alive from the bridge into the flooded river.

Based on a complaint of cattle owner Shiv Kumar Sahu, a resident of nearby Bhedikona village, a case was registered against accused, said Yogesh Patel, Station House Officer (SHO), Hasaud police station.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested five persons, two of them aged 18 and 19, and efforts were on to trace the other accused seen in the video, he said.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), provisions of the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Patel said.

As per preliminary investigation, Sahu's cattle had earlier entered agriculture farms of the accused and damaged the standing crops. On Wednesday, when the accused spotted the cow near their farm, they allegedly harassed it, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhattisgarh
India News
Animal cruelty

What's Brewing

Dragon moves in close to southern India

Dragon moves in close to southern India

Doordarshan eyes revamp with new patriotic serials

Doordarshan eyes revamp with new patriotic serials

Man wins 22-year legal battle over Rs 20 against Rlys

Man wins 22-year legal battle over Rs 20 against Rlys

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

 