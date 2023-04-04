Five injured in blast in Manipur's Ukhrul district

Five people were injured in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device blast in between Phungreitang and Viewland area in Ukhrul district on Monday evening, police said today.
All five injured, who were non-Manipuris residing in the state and included four shopkeepers and a cart puller, have been admitted to Ukhrul district hospital for treatment.
Two of them, Sanjay Kumar Kumar Prasad and Mangal Mahaton hailing from Bihar who lived in Viewland, have been referred to a hospital in Imphal for specialised treatment. They received injuries on their back and legs.
The other three are out of danger, according to officials.
Police are yet to establish the motive behind the blast which left a small crater on the road.
Unidentified miscreants had triggered the bomb planted underneath a cart.
Following the blast, district police personnel and troops of Assam Rifles rushed to the spot and conducted a search operation. However no suspect has been detained so far, nor has any outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.
