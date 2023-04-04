Five injured in blast in Manipur's Ukhrul district

Five injured in blast in Manipur's Ukhrul district

Police are yet to establish the motive behind the blast which left a small crater on the road

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Apr 04 2023, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 10:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people were injured in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device blast in between Phungreitang and Viewland area in Ukhrul district on Monday evening, police said today.

All five injured, who were non-Manipuris residing in the state and included four shopkeepers and a cart puller, have been admitted to Ukhrul district hospital for treatment.

Two of them, Sanjay Kumar Kumar Prasad and Mangal Mahaton hailing from Bihar who lived in Viewland, have been referred to a hospital in Imphal for specialised treatment. They received injuries on their back and legs.

The other three are out of danger, according to officials.

Police are yet to establish the motive behind the blast which left a small crater on the road.

Unidentified miscreants had triggered the bomb planted underneath a cart.

Following the blast, district police personnel and troops of Assam Rifles rushed to the spot and conducted a search operation. However no suspect has been detained so far, nor has any outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
IED
IED Explosion

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

Kids shun screens for traditional games

Kids shun screens for traditional games

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

 