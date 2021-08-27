5 dead in suspected militant attack on trucks in Assam

Five killed in suspected militant attack on trucks in Assam's Dima Hasao

On Thursday night, Militants are said to have opened fire on a truck carrying coal

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 27 2021, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 08:45 ist
Charred remains of the trucks after they were set ablaze by the suspected militants. Credit: DH Special Arrangement

Suspected militants sprayed bullets on trucks and then set them on fire on Thursday night in Assam's Dima Hasao district killing at least five persons. 

The incident took place in Diyumbra area in Dima Hasao, a hilly district in central Assam, which has a history of militancy problems. 

Police sources said five charred bodies have been recovered from the burnt trucks so far. Others have been rushed to hospitals with serious injuries. 

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Thursday at the remote area when the five trucks were carrying coal and clinkers for a private cement company. "According to preliminary evidence, the miscreants first opened fire at the trucks and then put fire on them. We are trying to identify who were behind the attack," police said in Dima Hasao, around 300 km from Guwahati. 

Police suspected that Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a small militant group, could be behind the attack. The reason behind the militant attack is not known yet. 

In May this year, security forces killed seven members of DNLA and stepped up operations against the group, which reportedly was carrying out extortion and abduction in Dima Hasao, which has witnessed militancy for a long period. The major militant groups were either disbanded or are in talks with the government but activities of DNLA have become a worry for both security forces and the government.

 

