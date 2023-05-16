5 killed in explosion at illegal firecracker unit in WB

Five killed, seven injured in massive explosion at illegal firecracker unit in Bengal

The impact of the explosion 'was so massive' that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed, a police officer said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 16 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 17:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal killed five people and injured seven others on Tuesday, police said.

State Environment Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia confirmed the explosion and condoled the death of the victims of the blast. He said that the government would take steps to give succor to people affected.

Also Read | One killed in blast at illegal cracker manufacturing unit in Kerala

"We appeal to people to inform us of any illegal firecracker factories that they know of in their area... we will take strong steps against such units," he said.

The impact of the explosion "was so massive" that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed, a police officer said.

Officials had earlier placed the number of deaths at three. However, as more succumbed to injuries the figures were updated.

"It took place inside a house where the firecracker unit was functioning. An investigation is underway," the police officer added. Villagers told PTI that the entire house looked like a "war zone".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Explosion
Explosions
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

 