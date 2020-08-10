Five more fatalities push Assam's Covid-19 death toll to 145, tally rises to 58,837

Five more people died of Covid-19 in Assam on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 145, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state also registered 1,123 fresh cases, raising the tally to 58,837, he said.

The deaths were reported from Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Assam now has 16,364 active coronavirus cases, while 42,325 people have recovered from the disease, Sarma said in a tweet. Three people have migrated out of the state.

He also said that a pulse oximeter and first-line supportive medicine will be provided free of cost from Monday to patients preferring to stay in home quarantine in Guwahati city

"We have also activated the Tele Medicine service for them through helpline number 104. Will expand it further to other places soon," Sarma added.