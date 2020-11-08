Five of family found dead in West Bengal

Five of family found dead in West Bengal

The police suspect it to be a murder

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 08 2020, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 12:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

Five members of a family, including two children and two women, were found dead in their house in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Jamalpur village, and it was suspected they were murdered, a senior police officer said.

"It appears that they were murdered. We have initiated an investigation into the incident. It is in a preliminary stage," he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, the officer added.

West Bengal
Crime
Police
murder

