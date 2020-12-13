Five-time MP Radhika Ranjan Pramanik dies of age-related ailments

Five-time MP Radhika Ranjan Pramanik passes away at 88

Veteran politician and five-time MP Radhika Ranjan Pramanik died of age-related ailments on Sunday, family members said. He was 88.

He is survived by his wife.

Pramanik left the CPI(M) to join the TMC during the later phase of his political career.

He was elected to Lok Sabha five times from Mathurapur on a CPI(M) ticket, beginning 1989. Before that he represented Magrahat (East) assembly constituency.

Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet, "Saddened to hear about the passing away of our dear senior colleauge Radhika (da) Ranjan Pramanik.

"A 5-time MP, much loved, much respected and much admired by us all. A man with vast experience. A big loss for the Trinamool family. My condolences to his family and admirers."

In another statement, the TMC supremo said, "Pramanik always served the marginalised people in his long political career. He quit the conventional Left politics at a later phase and joined the maa-mati-manush movement to make our democratic movement stronger."

