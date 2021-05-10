Floating bodies of suspected Covid victims leave Buxar villagers horrified

Locals at Chausa in Bihar’s Buxar district were left horrified on Monday after they saw numerous bodies floating in the mighty Ganga.

Most of these bodies were suspected to be floating for the last 24 hours, and, as locals admit, could be of those who died due to coronavirus. The locals were scared that these bodies floating near their village could infect hundreds of villagers.

When the Buxar SDO, KK Upadhyay, visited Mahadev Ghat at Chausa to take stock of the situation, he was informed by the villagers that the bodies could be from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. They said that people either in Ghazipur or Varanasi (both in UP) might have dumped them in the Ganga after their near ones died due to Covid-19. They also could have done so due to lack of funds to perform proper last rites of their kin.

However, contrary to some TV channels claiming that around 100 bodies, all bloated, were seen floating in Ganga at Chausa, the district administration on Monday evening clarified that around 40-45 bodies had been found.

“The villagers told the investigation team that the bodies were not local and might have flown down from neighbouring state. Instructions have been issued to intensify the river patrolling,” said Buxar DM, Aman Samir.

Other officials echoed similar sentiments. “In Bihar, there is a practice to cremate on the banks of the river either by using the wood (funeral pyre) or electric crematorium. However, all these bodies, all bloated, are six to seven days old, and apparently dumped in the Ganga. It’s a matter of investigation how and from which town in UP they came over here,” said the Buxar SDO.

The locals, however, said the numbers could be higher if a proper probe was done. “This is the height of insensitivity. Such bodies should be cremated at the earliest before others are infected with Covid,” one of the locals told the SDO.

Notably, the mighty Ganga enters Bihar’s Buxar after passing through Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Chausa is on the Bihar-UP border and there is a strong possibility that what Bihar officials are claiming could be true. Only a fair investigation in Bihar and UP will unravel the truth.