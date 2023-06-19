Flood hits four more districts in western Assam, over 30,000 people affected in the state

Four more districts in western Assam were hit by floods on Monday taking the total number of affected districts to 18.

The number of people affected by the floods, however, decreased from 33,412 on Sunday to 30,729 on Monday. Most parts of the state witnessed heavy downpours and the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati alerted that weather forecast suggested that heavy rains would continue in most parts of the Northeast in the next five days.

Rains triggered landslides in several places in the Northeast with the Barak Valley in South Assam remaining severely affected due to a landslide on the NH-6. Many trucks remained stranded for hours after a road tunnel at Sonapur in Cachar district in Barak Valley was clogged due to landslides.

The highway connects Barak Valley with Tripura and Mizoram. The truck movement, however, resumed after the debris were cleared .

The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday evening said that Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang and Tamulpur in western Assam were affected by the floods in the last 24-hours due to heavy rains.

The water level of the river Brahmaputra, however, went below the danger level.

The bulletin said at least 444 villages remained affected by the floods in 18 districts on Monday. Lakhimpur in North Assam was severely affected with the floods hitting over 22,000 people. The 14 other affected districts are: Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Kamrup Metro.

The crop areas affected by floods in Assam increased from 1,510 hectares on Sunday to 4,741 hectares on Monday. The flood caused breaches in many bridges, embankments and damaged roads, said the bulletin.