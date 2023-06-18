Flood hits over 33,000 people in 14 districts in Assam

Over 33,000 people were affected by floods in at least 14 districts in Assam on Sunday amid heavy downpours and warnings of more rains.
The river Brahmaputra crossed the danger level at Nimatighat in eastern Assam as most parts of the state witnessed heavy rains since Thursday. A bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in several districts till Tuesday (June 20).
The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday said that the Lakhimpur district in North Assam was the worst affected district with 25,275 people already affected. It said 142 villages have been affected by this Monsoon's first wave of flood.
The affected districts are Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri. The bulletin said Cachar, Kamrup Metro (Dhubri) and Nalbari faced urban flooding.
Nine relief camps/relief centres have been opened in Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri districts while crops in 1,510 hectares of land have also been affected so far by the floods.
