Flood in Assam turns grim again, hits nearly 13 lakh people; death toll touches 44

The flood situation in Assam turned grim again in which two more persons drowned on Sunday while nearly 13 lakh people in 24 districts remained affected.

Two persons died in flood at Kampur and Kaliabor in central Assam's Nagaon district increasing the casualty in this year's flood to 44 so far. Two more were buried alive in landslides at Sonapur in the outskirts of Guwahati and at Mahur Garden in Dima Hasao district on Sunday. This increased the death toll in landslides across the state to 26 so far this year.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said at least 2,015 villages remained under floodwater while 21,071 displaced people had taken shelter in 224 relief camps.

Barpeta district in western Assam remained worst affected where over 1.83 lakh people were affected by the deluge. Sources said situation turned grim in Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang and Bongaigaon districts due to water coming down from the hills of neighbouring Bhutan.

Nearly 80% of Kaziranga National Park remained inundated while flood water also sumberged areas in Orang National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. A bulletin issued by Kaziranga authorities said 125 of the 233 forest camps remained under flood water on Sunday.

The bulletin said the Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in Dibrugarh, Nematighat (Jorhat), Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri while several tributaries also crossed the danger mark.

The Central Water Commission on Saturday issued an advisory asking Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya to maintain vigil till Monday in view of heavy rains in the catchment area of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

Roads, embankments, bridges, culverts and houses have been damaged at several places, ASDMA bulletin said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday reviewed the flood situation and instructed the MLAs and MPs of the respective flood affected districts to join the rescue and relief measures. Sonowal also instructed the officials of water resource department to take steps for repairment of 29 embankments, which were damaged in this year's flood so far.