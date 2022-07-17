Flood situation brightens in Assam; 90k still affected

Flood situation brightens in Assam; 90,000 still affected

More than 6,000 people have been sheltered in 26 relief camps

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 17 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 22:25 ist

The flood situation in Assam improved further as no major river was flowing above the danger mark on Sunday, though a little over 90,000 people continued to be affected due to the deluge, an official bulletin said.

There was no report of any fresh fatality, as the number of people losing lives in this year’s flood and landslides in the state remained at 195.

Altogether 90,875 people in Biswanath, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Tamulpur districts were still reeling under the impact of the deluge, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The affected population has come down from 1,48,645 the previous day.

Seven revenue circles and 99 villages were still impacted by the flood, the ASDMA said.

Morigaon was the worst hit with over 57,000 people under distress, followed by Cachar (28,000).

More than 6,000 people have been sheltered in 26 relief camps, the report added. 

India News
Assam
Assam floods

