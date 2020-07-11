Floods in parts of north Bengal, heavy rains in Kolkata, Siliguri

Floods in north Bengal, heavy rains in Kolkata

PTI, Siliguri/Kolkata,
  • Jul 11 2020, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 02:18 ist
A motorist makes his way on a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Siliguri on July 11, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Heavy rains lashed the districts of north Bengal, leading to flooding in low lying areas of Jalpaiguri and other places on Saturday, even as the MeT department forecast heavy to very heavy showers in the region for the next two days.

Several places in Mainaguri block were inundated owing to heavy rains, officials said.

People in the low-lying areas are being removed to safer places, they said.

Several areas of Siliguri also saw waterlogging due to the incessant rains.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in the districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar, the MeT department said.

Jalpaiguri recorded 93 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8:30 am, while Siliguri recorded 61.4 mm, it said.

The weatherman forecast thunderstorm in Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday.

Showers also lashed Kolkata in the evening, leading to traffic snarls in some parts of the city.

