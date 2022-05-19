Floods, landslides makes life miserable in parts of Northeast

A passenger train half-buried in debris, a railway tunnel blocked in mud and water, roads and rail tracks collapsed and people washed out of their homes due to flood and landslides. This has been the scene in parts of Central, Southern Assam and some other parts of the Northeast since May 14 when heavy rains lashed the region following Cyclone Asani-triggered downpour.

At least 16 persons have died so far in floods and landslides in Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh while seven others are still missing. Dima Hasao, a hills district and tourist centre in central Assam has borne the heaviest brunt, with rains causing landslides in several places. The mud and rainwater flowing down the hills have clogged New Haflong and Ditokcherra railway stations and nearly 2,400 passengers remained stuck in a Silchar-bound train on Friday. They were rescued by IAF helicopters and other agencies on May 15 and 16. The train is now buried half in the debris and mud in New Haflong station. Another train is still stranded in Ditokcherra station.

As rains and landslides caused breach in tracks in at least 58 places along the Lumding-Badarpur section, train services have remained suspended not only to Silchar in South Assam but also to Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura since Saturday. "The flood has caused huge damages to the tracks, bridges, road and communication network in this hilly terrain. We have started restoration work but it will take time if rain does not stop," chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, said.

Also Read | Flood situation in Assam remains grim, over 6.62 lakh persons affected

As the district remained cut off from the rest of the state, food items were air-dropped by IAF helicopters from Jorhat in Assam on Wednesday and Thursday. Many places in Dima Hasao were under darkness as the flood hit electricity as well as mobile connectivity.

Road communication with Silchar in South Assam and Meghalaya was partially restored on Thursday. The state government signed an agreement with FlyBig, a private air operator to transport the stranded people in Silchar to Guwahati. The Army carried out a rescue operation in Hojai district and rescued 900 people on Thursday.

In Arunachal Pradesh, seven people died in landslides – four in the state capital Itanagar and three in Kurung Kumey district. Two persons are missing in Itanagar and Anjaw. Highways have remained blocked at several places in Manipur, while Nagaland issued a warning about possible flash floods and landslides in view of the heavy rains.

Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have all witnessed above-normal rainfall between May 1 and 18. Assam recorded 62 per cent excess rainfall, Arunachal 158 per cent, and Meghalaya 662 per cent.

"Moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is likely to continue over the Northeast till May 21 due to low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds. Under the influence of above system, widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati.