Focus on training new generation, AIMPLB tells Muslims

Focus on training new generation, set up girls’ schools, AIMPLB tells Muslims

The AIMPLB alleged that the Karnataka government took a stand that went against the community

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Mar 31 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

Muslims should not fall prey to negative propaganda against All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and should instead encourage a pardah (veil) in Muslim society and focus on training of the new generation, a statement issued by AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Thursday said.

The Muslim body that represents views of a broad section of Indian Muslims also asked Muslims to establish more girls’ schools, and consider education as a service rather than a trade. “For success in litigation, organise dua (prayer). If you adhere to Sharia (Islamic law), no power can take your religious identity from you,” the statement added.

Read | Violators should be taught a lesson: Jnanendra on hijab

The Board’s general secretary has said that when the issue (hijab) arose in some educational institutions of Karnataka, the board immediately took note of it and contacted state’s responsible individuals, representatives of organisations, and its own associates. The efforts, however, failed.

The Board alleged that the Karnataka government took a stand that went against the community, and the issue spread across the state.

Consequently, the Board approached Supreme Court. “Hijab is an integral part of Sharia, it is obligatory for every Muslim woman to cover her head, and violating it is a grave sin,” the board’s secretary stated.

“Attempts are being made in some quarters to spread propaganda and misunderstandings against the board and an impression is being offered that the board is a mute spectator on this issue. Muslims should never fall prey to this propaganda,” the statement added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

AIMPLB
girls
Education
Hijab
India News
Muslims

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

 