For first time in four decades, Assam to celebrate Republic Day without boycott call by insurgents

In what could be first in over four decades, Assam will celebrate the Republic Day on Wednesday without a boycott call by insurgent group.

Before the Independence Day (August 15) last year, Ulfa (Independent), a major insurgent group had abstained from its customary boycott call but another insurgent group, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) issued a boycott call. But KLO, this time, has not issued any statement as the outfit has recently reciprocated to the call by BJP-led government in Assam to initiate peace talks to address their issues. The KLA now demands a seperate Kamtapur state and somewhat restoration of the ancient Kamtapur, comprising parts of Assam and North Bengal.

In a statement on January 22, Rumel Asom, a member of Ulfa (I)'s publicity wing said it decided not to issue any boycott call and abstain from armed protests due to Covid-19 pandemic. In August, Ulfa (I) had similarly decided not to issue a boycott call citing several reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic. The outfit, in fact, has renewed its "unilateral ceasefire" thrice since then.

Formed in 1979, Ulfa has been carrying out violence claiming that Assam was never part of India and it was not even transferred to India by the British. Hundreds of civilians have died in bomb blasts and firing by Ulfa and many were abducted and killed by the outfit since then. Many members of the outfit have also been killed in counter-insurgency operations by security forces. Bomb blasts and shutdown has been the order of the day on every Independence Day and Republic Day since then.

Soon after becoming the new CM in May last year, Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to Ulfa (I) leader, Paresh Baruah to come forward for talks. Baruah too reciprocated but insisted that the issue of sovereignty must be on the agenda of the dialogue, something which has been rejected by the government. Sarma on January 1 this year said in Guwahati that Ulfa (I) was the "last hurdle" in establishing peace in Assam, with all tribal militant groups already laying down weapons and signing agreement.

Welcoming Ulfa's decision this time, Sarma on Monday said although the outfit cited Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for not issuing a boycott call to Republic Day, he considered it as something which may lead to an atmosphere to solve the issues with the rebel group.

Several insurgent groups in Manipur, however, have issued the customary boycott call and a "general strike" on Republic Day this time too.

