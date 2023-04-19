Foreign liquor, cigarettes worth around Rs 1 crore seized in Mizoram

Foreign liquor and cigarettes worth a total of Rs 99.3 lakh have been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district close to the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles (AR) said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, AR and customs officials raided Ruantlang village on Tuesday and seized 351 cases of foreign liquor worth Rs 12.8 lakh and 51 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 76.5 lakh, it said.

The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.