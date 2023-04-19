Foreign liquor, cigarettes worth around Rs 1 crore seized in Mizoram

Foreign liquor and cigarettes worth a total of Rs 99.3 lakh have been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district close to the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles (AR) said in a statement.
Acting on a tip-off, AR and customs officials raided Ruantlang village on Tuesday and seized 351 cases of foreign liquor worth Rs 12.8 lakh and 51 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 76.5 lakh, it said.
Also read | Delhi beer lovers complain of missing brands, no refrigeration at vends as summer approaches
The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash
India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023
Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach
World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival
Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day
Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite