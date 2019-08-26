Foreigners included in NRC with fake documents: BJP

The Assam unit of BJP on Monday alleged that a section of officials were trying to include foreigners in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with fake documents, while stressing a "legislative route" to tackle the post-NRC situation.

"We are not at all happy with the way NRC work is going on. Because a section of officials are trying to make foreigners Indians with fake documents during hearings. The documents submitted by the foreigners during hearings have not been verified with the copies available with government departments. So we urge both the Centre and the state government to carry out verification of such documents for having an error-free and foreigner free NRC," Ranjeet Kumar Das, president of Assam unit of the ruling BJP said.

NRC officials, however, clarified that all documents submitted by applicants were verified with government departments.

Das also expressed apprehension that many Indian citizens could be dropped from the final list of the NRC, slated for release on August 31. The NRC is being updated only in Assam, with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off, which was fixed in 1985 following the six-year-long anti-foreigners movement by the state's indigenous people.

The Supreme Court, which is monitoring the NRC exercise, fixed August 31 for publication of the final NRC. Names of over 40.07 lakh applicants were dropped from the draft NRC, which was released on July 31 last year.

The BJP-led government in the state had moved the Supreme Court last month seeking 20% reverification of the applicants in the districts bordering Bangladesh and 10% in the rest of the districts. But the apex court turned down the request.

Expressing concern over the post-NRC exercise, Dass said BJP would urge both the Centre and the state government to take "legislative route" to tackle the situation after submission of the final NRC by Register General of India.

"If a single Indian is dropped from the NRC, we will demand the passing of new legislation or bring in an amendment for necessary action, keeping in mind the fate and self-esteem of the genuine citizens. Because in democracy, legislature, executive and judiciary has separate roles and rights," he said.

Although Dass did not elaborate on the "legislative route," sources within the party said BJP would press for introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill again to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants, as promised by the ruling party before the Lok Sabha elections.