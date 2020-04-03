Former Arunachal minister Passang Wangchuk Sona dies

Former Arunachal minister Passang Wangchuk Sona dies

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Apr 03 2020, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 19:20 ist
Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Passang Wangchuk Sona. Credit: Facebook (DCMChownaMein)

Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Passang Wangchuk Sona died on Friday morning at his Mechuka residence in Shi-Yomi district owing to prolonged illness, his family said.

He was 69 and is survived by three sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona is the son of Passang Wangchuk.

Sona served in the state cabinet in the capacity of minister of mines & minerals and cooperation, besides food & civil supplies from 1995 to 1999.

He was also deputy speaker of the legislative assembly.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the demise of Sona and said he was a prominent personality of the political history of Arunachal Pradesh.

"In his demise, our state has lost a first generation leader, who led from the front. His work for the downtrodden and needy will always be remembered," Khandu said in his condolence message.

Arunachal Pradesh
Pema Khandu
