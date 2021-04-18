Former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman dies at 91

Veteran Congressman, Bhumidhar Barman, who briefly served as Assam Chief Minister in 1996, died at a hospital in Guwahati on Sunday. He was 91.

Barman was in the hospital for the last few days due to various health issues.

Barman served as Chief Minister between April 22 to May 14, 1996 following the death of former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. Congress, however, had lost power to AGP in the election held in May that year.

Barman was elected as MLA seven times from Barkhetri constituency in western Assam. He also served as cabinet minister since 2015 in Tarun Gogoi government. He served as minister of health, education and revenue.

Condoling Barman's death, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Assam lost an experienced and capable politician and his contribution as a CM and as a minister would be remembered by people always.

The state government declared three day state mourning as a mark of respect to Barman. The national flag would be flown half mast in all offices where it is flown regularly and no official entertainment will be held during this period. Barman's body would be cremated with full state honour, said an official statement.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) condoled the death of its veteran leader and said the party would miss his vast repertoire of knowledge and guidance that he gave to the party. "In recent times, despite his growing age, he was active in politics and would be busy campaigning and attending party meetings to guide the party," APCC president, Ripun Bora said in a statement. AICC in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh spoke to Barman's son, Diganta over phone and condoled the veteran leader's demise.