Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s clinical status 'stable'

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s overall “clinical status remains stable”, the hospital—where he is under treatment—said in an evening statement on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited him on Monday.

Bhattacharjee was “successfully weaned off invasive ventilation and is presently on non-invasive ventilator support,” Woodlands Hospital stated. On Monday morning, a CT thorax test was carried out.

“Relative conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains stable and is under close monitoring,” the statement added.

Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he faced breathing complications. He is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary medical team.

“As much as I felt, he moved his hand. He is better, stable. I observed that he could sense, and moved his hand well… I feel the parameters are fine to a great extent,” Banerjee said, talking to reporters at the hospital.