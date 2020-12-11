'Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition critical'

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition still critical, hospital says

The two-time CM had tested negative for Covid-19 on the day of his admission at the hospital

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 11 2020, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 13:26 ist
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee continued to remain critical on Friday, with doctors monitoring his vital parameters from time to time, the private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said in a statement.

The veteran CPI(M) leader, who has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other age-related ailments for quite some time now, was admitted to the hospital on December 9 as his breathing problems aggravated.

"Bhattacharjee had an uneventful night in the hospital but his prognosis is still guarded and he still remains critical," the statement said.

Doctors are keeping "constant vigil on his health situation", it said.

The two-time CM, who is on ventilator support, "tries to open his eyes on verbal commands", the hospital said.

He had tested negative for Covid-19 on the day of his admission at the hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
West Bengal

What's Brewing

A look at Wuhan a year after Covid-19 outbreak

A look at Wuhan a year after Covid-19 outbreak

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 