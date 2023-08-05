Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb’s clinical status is stable

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee – on the eighth day of admission to hospital – remains on “intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support”, but is alert and is responding to doctors and visitors, a statement by the hospital concerned stated on Saturday evening.

Being closely watched by a multidisciplinary medical team. The medical board, at the hospital, assessed all parameters on Saturday. “Antibiotics have been stopped as decided earlier. Conservative medical management, physiotherapy, and lung rehabilitation is going on,” the hospital stated.

Bhattacharjee is on Ryles tube feeding and his “swallow assessment” is being done, the hospital said. “His overall clinical status remains stable,” it added.

Bhattacharjee, 79, a veteran CPI(M) leader, was rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata, last week on Saturday, after he faced complications in breathing. He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital with “lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure”. He has been visited by Governor CV Ananda Bose, and prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The medical board will be convened again on Monday. Doctors will assess his situation to see if it’s feasible for him to get discharged and go home, where he will require nursing care. This support could be for two weeks to one month, an official said.