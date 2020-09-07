Former BJD MP Narendra Swain passes away

Senior BJD leader and former Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Narendra Swain Monday died at a private hospital in Cuttack, party sources said. He wa 81.

Swain was under treatment in the hospital.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of Swain and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family.

He described Swain as a dedicated organiser and said the former parliamentarian will be remembered for his service to the community.

Swain was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in 2015.

The party organised a condolence meeting at the BJD state headquarters here.

