Former India team cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla's wife tests Covid-19 positive

Kolkata,
  • Jul 11 2020, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 16:30 ist
The wife of Minister of State for Sports in West Bengal and a former all-rounder in the Indian cricket team, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Saturday.

Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, tested positive for the infection on Friday, they said.

She has a mild fever and is in home isolation as per the prescribed protocol, the health officials said.

"Yes, my wife Smita has tested positive for Covid-19. She has a mild fever and is taking prescribed medicines. I, our two sons and my aged father have quarantined us at home. We will get ourselves tested for Covid-19 on Thursday," Shukla, also a former Bengal Ranji team captain, told PTI.

