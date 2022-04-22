Former LS Dy speaker admitted to hospital in Jharkhand

Former Lok Sabha deputy speaker admitted to hospital in Jharkhand

An eight-time MP from Khunti constituency, the Padma Vibhushan awardee became unconscious on Thursday night due to low blood sugar

PTI
PTI, Khunti ,
  • Apr 22 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 15:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Karia Munda, was admitted to hospital after he fainted at his home in Jharkhand's Khunti district, an official of the medical facility said.

Munda is stable and under observation, he said.

An eight-time MP from Khunti constituency, the Padma Vibhushan awardee became unconscious on Thursday night due to low blood sugar, and was admitted to the emergency ward, the official said.

A green corridor was created to take Munda to hospital.

The MP had been admitted to hospital on April 14, too, due to pneumonia and other health issues. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jharkhand
Lok Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

 