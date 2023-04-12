Former NRC coordinator Hajela to face probe: Assam CM

IAS officer Prateek Hajela who served as the state coordinator for the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam will have to face a police investigation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Wednesday.

Hajela, who was deputed to his home state Madhya Pradesh since 2019, reportedly sought voluntary retirement from service. Hajela's deputation ended recently.

When asked about Hajela's plan for voluntary retirement, Sarma said, "He is an officer and he will come to Assam. But if he does not want to work after coming to Assam, why will I continue to pay him the salary? If he wants to take VRS, he will go. But the day the police call him for investigation, he will have to come. We have already referred his case to the vigilance and anti-corruption branch of the police to register a case."

Sharma also thanked Abhijit Sarma, president of Assam Public Works (APW), which lodged FIRs against Hajela alleging misappropriation of funds released for the NRC exercise and "fraudulent inclusion of foreigners" in the updated list of the NRC.

Sarma's comment comes days after APW wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request for an investigation against Hajela by the ED and the CBI. The APW said the CAG also detected financial anomalies of Rs 260 crores during the NRC exercise.

Acting on a PIL filed by the APW in 2009, the Supreme Court had ordered an update of the NRC with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date. The NRC exercise was taken up to detect the foreigners and to find a solution to Assam's long problem of "illegal migration" from neighbouring Bangladesh. The SC had also appointed Hajela as the state coordinator. Hajela was the NRC state coordinator between 2013 and 2019 but was sent on deputation to Madhya Pradesh in 2019 following fear of threat expressed by Hajela.

Hitesh Dev Sarma, appointed state coordinator after Hajela, also levelled corruption allegations against his predecessor.