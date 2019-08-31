Former President's family excluded from NRC list

The family of India's fifth president, the late Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, found their names missing from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

The family of Ziauddin, the son of Fakhruddin's brother Lt. Ekramuddin Ali Ahmed, hailing from Kamrup District in Assam, were shocked over their names not being present in the NRC list, according to a News18 report.

"I am the nephew of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and my name is missing in the NRC, since my father’s name is not in the legacy data, we are a little worried about it," said Ziauddin Ali Ahmed.

The final NRC list was published on Aug. 31 and excluded 19,06,657 people.

